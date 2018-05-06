PARKLAND, FLA. (WHDH) – Just months removed from a horrific massacre at their Parkland school, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas continued to move forward and attended their prom Saturday.

The event was held at the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Junior Class President and activist Jaclyn Corin sent well wishes to her senior classmates.

“Happy prom to all the seniors at MSD. Stay safe, hope you all have an incredible time!!! Carmen, Nick, Meadow, and Joaquin are there with you,” she tweeted.

A memorial was also set up for the victims of the shooting.

“Keeping our seniors who couldn’t be here in our hearts, we will always remember,” Stoneman Douglas principal Ty Thompson said in a tweet.

Seventeen people were killed in the Feb. 14 shooting.

