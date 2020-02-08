In NH, Warren say she will unite party

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making her pitch as a party uniter as the New Hampshire primary approaches.

Warren canvassed a Manchester, New Hampshire neighborhood Saturday after Friday’s debate. Warren spoke for about five minutes less than top talker Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I had my hand up a lot, but I know all the candidates want more air time,” Warren said.

An exclusive 7News/Emerson College tracking poll shows Warren tied for third place in the upcoming primary. Warren is pitching herself as a candidate who can bring the party together to defeat President Donald Trump.

“My case is I want to bring this party together, we can’t go into this the way we did in 2016,” Warren said at a campaign event Saturday. “The main issue is to beat Trump.”

