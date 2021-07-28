BOSTON (WHDH) - All in-person Boston City Council staff and interns will need to show proof of vaccination or provide a weekly COVID-19 test beginning next month.

City Council President Matt O’Malley sent a memo to members stating that the requirement will go into effect beginning Aug. 30.

This comes after the city averaged 46.6 new positive COVID-19 cases per day with a positivity rate climbing to 2.2 percent as of July 20, O’Malley said.

Just over 60 percent of Boston residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We must make every effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and keep each other safe and protected in our workplace,” O’Malley wrote. “I hope that these guidelines encourage other employers in the City of Boston to implement a similar policy.”

