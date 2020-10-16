QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - North Quincy High School is not holding in-person learning Friday due to a water main break in the area.

All students are expected to participate in remote learning.

The water main break happened in the area of 189 Hancock St.

Hancock Street from East/West Squantum Street to Newport Avenue Extension has been closed for the morning commute.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and expect increased volume along Newport Avenue Extension.

No additional information has been released.

#MATraffic Large water main break in area of 189 Hancock Street (near the D’Angelos). Hancock Street from East/West Squantum St to Newport Ave Extension will be closed for the morning commute. Please seek alternate route and expect increased volume along Newport Ave Extension pic.twitter.com/sHqGNBRhFZ — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) October 16, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)