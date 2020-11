STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham High School students will be learning remotely for two weeks after four tested positive for the novel coronavirus, school officials said.

The school made the decision to hold classes remotely after four positive COVID-19 results on Friday.

In-person classes are expected to resume by the end of the month.

