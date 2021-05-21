In-person services resume for the Temple Shalom of Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - In-person services have resumed for the Temple Shalom of Newton for the first time since the pandemic began.

Around 40 people attended the service on Friday night with several safety procedures were in place. Glass was placed in front of the rabbis and people who attended wore masks.

The rabbis say they’re happy to let people back in.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had people on a Friday night here in the building and these are some of our most beloved members that are here tonight it’s really exciting for them to be here,” Senior Rabbi Laura Abrasley said.

“Everyone is being a little cautious and moving slowly and really trying to figure out what their comfort is but we’ll thrilled,” Senior Rabbi Alison Berry said.

The service was also live-streamed, just like it’s been throughout the pandemic.

