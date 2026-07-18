NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers who encountered a wrong-way driver before that driver crashed in Northboro Tuesday night spoke with 7NEWS about the terrifying drive, saying they feel lucky to be alive.

Madsen Louissant and JJ Montique said they were driving on I-290 that night, and narrowly avoided the same result. The two high school football players said they were driving home to Worcester from football practice with Lawrence Academy when they spotted the wrong-way driver leaving behind a trail of destruction.

“I just hear JJ yelling, I look up and see headlights coming toward us pretty fast,” Louissaint said. “We swerved and the car started shaking. I was so scared, I thought it was over. We ended up being okay. Then it was pure silence for a good two to three minutes after that. We’re just in shock that we’re alive.”

“I start screaming to my buddy…by the grace of God the car just moves over,” Montique said.

Massachusetts State Police said other drivers were not able to avoid the wrong-way driver, and three two-car crashes were reported along that stretch of highway. Two more cars were also damaged after hitting debris. The driver eventually crashed and stopped near exit 30.

Neither of the teenagers were hurt, but their parents said they know the outcome could have been very different. This crash comes after one on the same highway last month, where a wrong-way driver was killed in a fiery head-on collision.

“He was literally milleseconds from he and his friends dying, and he said ‘mom I didnt think I was going to make it,” said Echo Louissaint-Collins, Louissaint’s mother. “People have died, some of them are in the same exact area. There is a problem, and we need to do something to be proactive not reactive.”

The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital after the crash, and is now facing several charges including reckless operation and leaving the scene of a crash, according to state police.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)