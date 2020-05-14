‘In sickness and in health’: Couple tie the knot at 50-yard-line inside Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members gave one local couple a special surprise after a tough few months.

Robert and Lisa Laumann said their vows on the 50-yard-line of an empty Gillette Stadium last month after their dream destination wedding to Ireland was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Days after receiving that bad news, Robert was diagnosed with cancer.

“I finally went to urgent care and that’s when they told me there was a lesion growing on my bone,” he said.

The couple decided they wanted to be married as soon as possible Ireland or not so they planned for a quick town hall ceremony.

While they were making all the arrangements, Robert — a lifelong Patriots fan — casually mentioned the possibility of holding the wedding on the Pat’s home turf in Foxborough.

“We were joking around, and I just told her I said, ‘You know what would be nice? It would nice to be married at Gillette,” Robert said.

So their families started planning in secret.

“I have no idea how they did it honestly,” Lisa said. “We don’t know.”

So the couple, clad in their tux and gown, set off for town hall last month but instead, took a detour to the stadium.

There they marched out onto the filed and said: “I do.”

