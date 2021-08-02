WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the good Samaritans who rushed toward a fiery rollover crash in Wrentham over the weekend is speaking out about what he saw that day.

Thomas Mainville was driving down the northbound side of Interstate 495 on Saturday when he watched a car swerve on the highway, flip in the air and rollover multiple times before coming to a crashing stop.

Mainville and his two passengers then ran over to the car and despite the flames were able to pull the driver to safety on the side of the road.

“As soon as it happened and we pulled over and got out of the vehicle, it was just straight adrenaline — just a rush and I just acted,” Mainville said. “I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time, with the right mindset.”

The fire was eventually extinguished by firefighters.

Police said the driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a large amount of laundry detergent in the car at the time of the crash and it took crews several hours to clean it up off the highway.

No further details have been made available.

