Inappropriate images interrupt video call with Boston small business owners. mayor’s office

BOSTON (WHDH) - Inappropriate images cut a Zoom conference call between Boston small business owners and the mayor’s office short on Tuesday.

The owners received an apology letter from Chief of Economic Development John F. Barros and Director of Small Business Natalia Urtubey that read in part, “On behalf of the City of Boston, we would like to first and foremost apologize for the inappropriate and explicit images that interrupted our weekly small business conference call this afternoon. We greatly appreciate your patience and goodwill as we work to resolve our security issues around our public facing digital communications.”

The letter did not reveal what images were displayed during the call but Barros and Urtubey did write that they are working to get to the origin of the problem.

“This is a breach of trust we take very seriously, and will work to ensure we provide quality and reliable resources and assistance to those small business community members who rely on us each Tuesday,” the letter continued.

The mayor’s office has been holding weekly conference calls with small business owners as part of Boston’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

