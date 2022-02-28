LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An incident at a gas station in Lowell on Monday afternoon prompted a massive police response.

Officers responding to Haffner’s on Appleton Street after 1 p.m. roped off the gas station with yellow crime scene tape.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several police cruisers parked in the area as detectives scoured the scene for evidence.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident but some neighborhood residents reported hearing noises that sounded like gunfire.

The scene remained sealed off for several hours but investigators have since cleared the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

