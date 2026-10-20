ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an incident in Allston involving an MBTA Commuter Rail train Monday night.

Investigators said a bucket truck tipped over at the scene.

“Officers reported, preliminarily, an authorized 3rd party contractor for the MBTA positioned a boom lift in proximity of the right of way,” officials said. “Subsequent to that an MBTA Commuter Rail train that departed Lansdowne Station clipped the front left elevated platform of the lift.”

The train was moved away from the scene as crews investigated.

“Officers did not observe any damage to the train and noted minor damage to the boom lift.” officials said. “It appears the operator of the boom lift was on the platform during the contact.”

He was evaluated on scene and declined further medical attention.

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