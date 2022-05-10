FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An incident involving an armed person prompted an early dismissal at a nearby school in Falmouth on Tuesday morning.

The North Falmouth Elementary School was placed in lockdown after officers were called to an active crime scene in the area of Old Main Street, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

“The Falmouth Police are currently on location of an active crime scene involving an armed subject,” the department said in a Facebook post.

School officials later announced that students were being dismissed for the day.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)