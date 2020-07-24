Share Share: July 24, 2020 July 24, 2020 Incident involving cyclist shuts down Route 3A in Scituate Brynne Connolly SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A “serious incident” involving a vehicle and a bicycle temporarily shut down Route 3A in Scituate Friday night. The road is closed from Neal Gate to Summer Street. No further information was released. Serious incident involving vehicle and bicycle #Scituate. Route 3A closed both directions between Neal Gate and Summer — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) July 25, 2020(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.) Trending 7Weather: Scattered Showers and Storms Are Back They lost their mom and dad to coronavirus — 15 days apart Driver ejected, killed in violent crash on Cape Cod ‘Gentle giant’ English Mastiff sisters in need of loving home after owner falls ill ‘Predator’ who allegedly posed as Boston ride-share driver accused of raping 7 more women Active COVID-19 cases in Mass. climb for first time since June Important information for DISH customers Click here for more coronavirus coverage Trending 7Weather: Scattered Showers and Storms Are Back They lost their mom and dad to coronavirus — 15 days apart Driver ejected, killed in violent crash on Cape Cod ‘Gentle giant’ English Mastiff sisters in need of loving home after owner falls ill ‘Predator’ who allegedly posed as Boston ride-share driver accused of raping 7 more women Active COVID-19 cases in Mass. climb for first time since June Important information for DISH customers Click here for more coronavirus coverage This Week's Circulars Daily news to your inbox Search for: See a sample newsletter