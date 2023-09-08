BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to Southampton Street overnight for an incident that left a vehicle damaged and an overturned bicycle in the roadway.

The road was taped-off in the area where the investigation was unfolding. A black bicycle and vehicle with front-end damage could be seen.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)