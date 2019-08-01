(WHDH) — Some inclined baby sleepers are being recalled due to safety concerns.

Dorel Juvenile Group USA announced the recall of Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS on Wednesday, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Infants are able to roll from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, which could lead to fatalities.

No incidents or injuries related to this recall have been reported; however, deaths have been reported with other inclined sleep products.

The recalled products were sold nationwide at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores from November 2014 to February 2017 for about $60.

Consumers are urged to stop using the inclined sleepers immediately and contact Dorel toll-free at 877-657-9546 for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)