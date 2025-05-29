HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - From Boston to the coast of Cape Cod, Anthony Shriver is peddling with a purpose.

“If you want to have something memorable, and to kick your summer off on a really upbeat, positive note, you should join the Best Buddies Challenge. Get involved in our movement,” said Anthony Shriver.

That movement helps families all around the world and it started in Shriver’s college dorm room more than 30 years ago.

Today, Best Buddies helps people with intellectual disabilities land jobs, build friendships, and live with more independence.

“So, whatever they dream up, whatever job they want, whatever friend they want, wherever they want to live, wherever they want to go to school, Best Buddies is there to support them on that journey — give them the tools and the energy and the support so they can go crush it and have an incredible life,” Shriver said.

It’s a passion passed down. Shriver’s mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founded the Special Olympics.

“She was a force of nature, you know? And she never took no for an answer, she never gave up, and she drove like crazy to make this world a better place for people with intellectual disabilities,” Shriver said.

Her drive was deeply personal, inspired by her sister Rosemary Kennedy, who lived with intellectual disabilities.

“She wanted her to have every opportunity that her brother President Kennedy had, or her brother Robert F. Kennedy had, or her brother Edward M. Kennedy had. She thought Rosemary deserved to sit at the exact same table as the president of the United States, and she was right — she did deserve that,” Shriver said.

Now, Shriver is riding full-speed toward a future where everyone belongs.

“Inclusion’s about welcoming everybody for what they have to give to every conversation, every neighborhood, every employment site, every school — people from all different walks, all different backgrounds, all different intellectual abilities,” he said.

7News is proud to partner with Best Buddies. Many of the folks you see on air will be riding this Saturday in the organization’s biggest fundraiser. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be throwing in his support, as well.

“I think he recognizes that he’s blessed beyond comprehension in terms of his athletic talent that God gave him, and I think he feels like he wants to contribute back to the community that’s giving him so much and cheering him on,” Shriver said.

“I think he wants to meet people and continue to try to elevate the Best Buddies brand, and see what he can do to bring in some new life and some new energy, so we’re super happy to have him on the team,” he continued.

7’s Amaka Ubaka will be part of the Best Buddies Challenge bike ride this Saturday, along with several other members of the 7News team.

If you’d like to participate or donate, visit the Best Buddies website here.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)