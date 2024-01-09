Up to two inches of rain in spots, damaging winds along the coast, and street flooding made worse by melting snow were in the forecast as a storm system arrived in southern New England on Tuesday.

By 4 p.m., heavy rain and even snow was falling in central Massachusetts as a storm from the southeast moved into the region, prompting flood watches, high wind warnings and other advisories.

While the storm started with snow for some in Worcester County and to the west, incoming warm winds bringing temperatures up to 50 degrees overnight will ensure a rainstorm for everyone by 8 p.m., with some sleet possible.

Heading into Tuesday, a flood watch was issued for most of the state, with up to 1.5-3″ of rain and melting snow possibly leading to street and river flooding throughout the Commonwealth, save for the Cape and Islands.

In communities like Methuen, where well over a foot of snow fell on Sunday, DPW crews and residents could be seen racing to clear storm drains to mitigate the flood risk.

“We’ll get it done, this will all be a distant memory in a few days hopefully,” said Justin Baldwin of the Methuen Department of Public Works.

—

WATCH: Race to clear snow ahead of heavy rains underway as communities brace for potential flooding

—

As of the early afternoon, the risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding were elevated to 15-40% for a majority of the state, including Boston and Providence.

Some of the heaviest rain was expected to inundate southern New England and the Boston area by midnight through 4 a.m., though the fast-moving storm is likely to clear Massachusetts by 6:45 a.m.

At least 2-2.7″ inches of rain are expected to fall between Worcester and Plymouth, with just under 2″ likely to fall in Boston by Wednesday morning.

—

WATCH: Wind gusts up to 65 mph prompt high wind warning

—

On top of a coastal flooding advisory that could bring up to 1-2 feet of inundation, wind gusts up to 65 mph are also expected to hit the North Shore and the South Shore, as well as the Cape and Islands throughout Tuesday night, leading to a high wind warning with some communities likely to see power outages.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory was issued for the rest of the state as gusts up to 50 mph blow through the overnight.

For the latest forecasts and projected storm impacts, read the 7WEATHER blog.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)