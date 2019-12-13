‘Inconvenient Crook’ arrested in connection with more than a dozen robberies in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man suspected in more than a dozen convenience stores robberies in Massachusetts that date back to May was arrested Friday in Fitchburg, federal investigators announced.

Tykei Hallman, who authorities dubbed the “Inconvenient Crook,” was charged in a criminal complaint with one count of robbery involving the use of a firearm, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. The 25-year-old Hyde Park man is slated to be arraigned in federal court in Boston at 2:15 p.m.

Between May 2019 and November 2019, 15 “convenience-type” stores were robbed in the Greater Boston area by a masked and armed individual, a charging document indicated.

During each robbery, investigators say the suspect, who appeared to be a man, was dressed in dark hooded outer garments, a mask obscuring his face, and gloves. The suspect entered the convenience stores brandishing what appeared to be a black and silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash.

Based on the similarity of the crimes, law enforcement determined that Hallman was responsible for all of the robberies.

Investigators say they were able to identify Hallman through physical surveillance, GPS data from cell phones, and motor vehicle records.

If found guilty, Hallman faces up to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

#BREAKING: The #FBI has arrested “The Inconvenient Crook” in Fitchburg, MA. Tykei Hallman, 25, of Hyde Park, MA, was taken into custody without incident following an investigation by our Violent Crimes Task Force. Initial appearance @ 2:15 p.m. in Boston. https://t.co/2AziLVL5DU pic.twitter.com/E5VgMBO2i3 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) December 13, 2019

