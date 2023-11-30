Weeks before Christmas, some farms in Massachusetts have been left in short supply, already closed for the season as of this week due to an increase in demand for fresh-cut Christmas trees.

At White Gate Farm in West Newbury, owner Pat Kelly told 7NEWS all of the 18-acre farm’s 600 trees were gone in just the first two days of operation this season.

Elsewhere, the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association on Tuesday said more than a dozen farms across the state had also already sold out of trees.

“We can’t grow them as fast as people want them,” said Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association spokesperson Dave Morin. “The word is finally getting out that no tree is fresher than the one you watch being cut right in front of you.”

Kelly said nothing will get someone in the Christmas spirit quite like cutting down their own tree.

After more than three decades running the White Gate Christmas Tree Farm, though, like many others in the business, Kelly said she doesn’t know what the future will bring.

“I will be sad if we don’t open again because it has been a wonderful ride,” she said.

The Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association says demand has increased as it seems people have caught on to the “cut-your-own” craze.

Morin, who also owns Arrowhead Acres in Uxbridge, said his facility opened a half-hour early on opening day this year after a line stretched into the street.

“Within five minutes, our two-acre parking lot was filled and, of course, everybody wanted their tree at the same time,” Morin said.

Kelly described a similar experience at White Gate.

“We just sold so many more trees than we normally did,” she said.

“We liked it that way it had been going before because there’s a rotation,” she continued.

Even though it is common practice to plant more trees than a farm sells, no matter which way you cut it, the trees left at White Gate have six to 10 more years of growing to do.

That may mean the farm will have to take a break from a meaningful family hobby-turned business.

“My husband started this business 35 years ago as a hobby and he died 20 years ago and all these men and girls have come to help me out,” Kelly said.

At White Gate, the team will be making a decision on plans for next season when the time comes.

In the meantime, some farms are still up and running for Christmas tree sales this year.

See a list of open farms through the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association website.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)