SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swampscott police are urging residents to lock their car doors following an increase of vehicle break-ins.

Thieves have been raiding unlocked cars in search of valuables, police said.

Owners are encouraged to either remove all valuables from their vehicles or lock them up in a glove box or center console, as well as lock their doors.

Residents should report any suspicious activity to Swampscott police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)