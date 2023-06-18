MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Malden that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, officials said.

Malden and state police could be seen scouring the lobby area at Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge, where crime scene tape was up and evidence markers were being put out. An increased police presence could still be seen at the complex on Monday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred in the lobby of the apartment complex.

Witnesses said they heard a barrage of gunshots and then a flurry of activity in the area.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said a 33-year-old woman was one of the two people wounded. A man who went to the hospital after was also injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office or Malden police.

