‘Incredible to have it back’: Live music is sound of normalcy in some communities

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The mics are hot at the Southside Tavern in Braintree again and restaurant owners and customers alike say they are excited.

KJ and the Foot took the stage there for the first time since the fall after Governor Charlie Baker relaxed restrictions on Monday and allowed musicians to belt out hits before a live audience again.

“I have been warming up for about 2 hours trying to remember how to do this,” singer KJ Miller said.

Guitar player Sean McLaughlin added, “I am ready to get back to it, I’m ready to go.”

The duo brought in a packed house and restaurant manager Ian Neubecker said bands help the bottom line.

“For us to be able to have them come in and see a different singer on a nightly basis, it’s a huge attraction for us,” he said

“It’s incredible to have it back, we are getting back to normal,” one patron said

The city of Boston has decided to hold off on live music events for the time being but the sounds of normalcy are in the air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)