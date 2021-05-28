BOSTON (WHDH) - Graduation is usually a family affair for most but the special celebration was made all the more when a father and daughter accepted their diplomas together.

It took Rory Kallfelz 40 years to graduate from Boston University but, he said commencement was worth the wait because he got to share it with his daughter Ally.

“Even more important to me was spending the time with Ally and finishing graduation at the same time as her,” he said. “Really motivated me to make that happen.”

Kallfelz first enrolled at the university in 1981 but dropped out when he landed a job. It was not until it was time for his daughter to begin her studies that he decided it was time to return.

“It was a bit of unfinished business for me. I probably hadn’t thought about in a couple decades, but I think as Ally started nearing the end of her college degree, I started thinking about it,” he said.

So, in 2019, he went back to finish his degree in mathematics and had just four courses left to complete.

“I said, well that’s achievable. And then I asked how I could do that and they really helped me set up a course that I could get there,” he said.

His motivation — spending more time with Ally. While on campus together, they grabbed pizza between classes and went to hockey games.

“It was a really good way to ground me, and check in with family almost every week,” she said.

The BU grads say they are proud of each other for walking across that stage.

“I think normally parents are the ones that are typically proud of their kids, but in this instance I’m incredibly proud of him,” said Ally

