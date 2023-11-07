BOSTON (WHDH) - Incumbent Mayor Joseph Petty claimed victory Tuesday in Worcester’s mayoral race, taking to social media after voters headed to the polls for a series of elections across the state.

“THANK YOU, Worcester, from the bottom of my heart, for re-electing me to another term as YOUR Mayor and City Councilor At-Large!” Petty wrote in a post on X. “I look forward to another productive term, working TOGETHER to make Worcester a city where all residents can thrive.”

Petty ran for re-election against four other candidates.

Outside the Worcester mayoral race, Revere, Waltham and Haverhill were among other Massachusetts communities with mayoral elections Tuesday.

There was also a Special Election for the Worcester and Hampshire State Senate district.

In Boston, at least four city council seats were up for grabs. Results were continuing to trickle in as of around 10:30 p.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cast her ballot earlier in the day.

Speaking with reporters, she said every new term is a chance to set an agenda and get to know officials in government.

Wu continued, discussing the importance of voting in local elections.

“When you open your door and look outside — whether the streets are smooth, whether the trash is picked up and the streetlights are working and the schools are supported and we’re doing what we can to lead — that all comes from city government,” Wu said.

