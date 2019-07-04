Independence Day festivities holds unique meaning for spectators, performers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular undoubtedly holds a special place in the hearts of both the performers and the spectators who come to celebrate every year whether rain or shine.

Celebrating Independence Day on the Esplanade in Boston has the unique ability to attract people of all ages, races and creeds whether they’re there to show their patriotism or just to enjoy a day off of work.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected to show up, organizers of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular say that they try to make the show special for everyone.

“How do we make sure that everyone who comes here, you know, whether they are 5-years-old or 90-years-old and whether you know, where they come from or what their walk of life is, everybody, thinks there is something in there that we put in just for them,” conductor Keith Lockhart said.

The event not only draws people from around the country but, from around the world.

One family travelled all the way from Spain to take in the sights and sounds of this one-of-a-kind show.

“We like to celebrate and, I don’t know, like meet the American culture and be here. It is fantastic,” one woman said.

Those spending the day outside the Hatch Shell say they love the stars and stripes planted around every corner.

“We are like, children of immigrants and stuff,” one woman said. “It’s like a pride and joy to show that like we are also part of the USA and how awesome it is to be here.”

