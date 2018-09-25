BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police hired an independent auditing firm to assess the department amid an overtime scandal.

Ernst & Young will perform an audit and assessment of state police policies, protocols, internal controls and record management systems, Colonel Kerry Gilpin announced Monday.

Among the areas that will be looked at include the department’s systems for managing and monitoring all types of pay.

In April, Gilpin and the Baker-Polito Administration announced a series of reforms within the state police after dozens of troopers received pay for overtime they did not work.

“Colonel Gilpin and her team are continuing to make progress to implement significant changes to increase accountability and transparency at the State Police,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “While the vast majority of state police troopers serve the Commonwealth honorably each day, we know there is more work to do in strengthening policies and procedures to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used responsibly by the Department.”

The department plans on taking Ernst & Young’s recommendations to institute stronger operational controls.

