CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An independent investigation has determined former Canton Police Sergeant Sean Goode, who was involved in the Karen Read case, violated several town policies.

The investigation found Goode sent a number of racist, sexist, and homophobic messages to friends, which violated the town’s harassment and discrimination policy, among others. Many of the messages were sent in a group chat with disgraced Massachusetts State trooper Michael Proctor.

Before he was fired from the force, Proctor was the lead investigator in the criminal case against Karen Read, who was acquitted of murder last summer after being accused of hitting and killing O’Keefe with her SUV outside a Canton home in January 2022.

Goode resigned earlier this month.

Both the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton town leaders said the messages do not reflect the values of their departments.

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