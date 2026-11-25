STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of accusations in Stoughton, an independent investigation found that two out of five allegations filed by Police Chief Donna McNamara against Town Manager Thomas Calter were “substantiated,” while McNamara was cleared of all wrongdoing.

The Ed Davis Company Tuesday released its report detailing its investigation into the two town officials that began in August 2026. The company investigated McNamara’s claims against Calter, as well as a complaint made by Deputy Chief Nate Derby against McNamara. Both matters were filed in July 2026.

The report determined that two of the five allegations filed by Chief McNamara against Tom Calter are substantiated, and a third was partially substantiated, while two other claims filed by McNamara were found to be unsubstantiated.

It also found that a complaint filed against McNamara by another member of the police department was unsubstantiated.

The report concluded that Calter improperly disclosed information to a Boston Globe reporter, and violated the town’s harassment and workplace policy.

McNamara responded by filing suit against the Town, alleging harassment and misogynistic conduct against Calter. In the lawsuit, McNamara alleges the harassment stemmed from her cooperation with the FBI and her refusal to destroy an internal review report tied to the Sandra Birchmore case.

Earlier this month, former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell was convicted of murdering Birchmore to stop her from exposing federal crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child, and that he met her for sex while he was on duty as a police officer. In doing so, he also caused the death of her unborn child.

In a statement, a family spokesperson for Calter wrote, “The Davis report concludes that Town Manager Tom Calter did not harass Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara or pressure her to resign, finding her allegations of harassment and coercion unsubstantiated. The report also does not substantiate McNamara’s false allegation that Calter directed her to destroy an internal investigation concerning a telephone call received at Stoughton Police headquarters just 11 days before the tragic murder of Sandra Birchmore.

Mr. Calter has consistently called for a more thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding that call, including what McNamara knew, when she knew it, and what action she took, if any, regarding former Stoughton Police Detective Matthew Farwell, who has since been convicted of Birchmore’s murder. The town has yet to provide answers to those questions.

At the same time, a formal complaint against McNamara remains under review by the town; the town, however, must not allow the outstanding questions surrounding the Birchmore investigation to go unanswered, including why McNamara specifically excluded herself from the scope of the Birchmore investigation. The citizens of Stoughton deserve a thorough and transparent accounting of what happened, including McNamara’s actions or inactions that may have enabled Farwell to murder Birchwell.

All of the events leading to the Birchmore murder occurred on McNamara’s watch and well before Mr. Calter was hired. Mr. Calter refuses to be part of any coverup.”

McNamara had been on paid administrative leave since July after an unspecified complaint by Calter. McNamara’s attorney said Calter put McNamara on leave and demanded she resign or be fired.

McNamara was reinstated Monday after an independent investigation found several claims made against her by Calter were “unsubstantiated.”

At Tuesday night’s Stoughton Select Board meeting, Vice Chair Debra Roberts confirmed Calter will remain on leave until they have an opportunity to sit down with him in person.

“In light of those findings, Mr. Calter has not been instructed to return to duty, although at this time the Select Board has not reached any conclusion as to the findings related to Mr. Calter,” Roberts said.

The Select Board said they hope to meet with Calter before the end of the year.

The Town said it budgeted $250,000 for the investigation. Roberts said they still have not received a final bill.

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