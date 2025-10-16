HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An independent investigation was launched focused on the Haverhill Police Department, connected to specific concerns with the city’s former chief and deputy chief.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett said the investigation was set to begin Thursday, coming after the city’s two top cops were placed on leave.

Last week, Police Chief Robert Pistone was placed on administrative leave after the police union issued a vote of no confidence in the department’s leadership. He then abruptly retired.

Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty was named as his replacement, but then he too was quickly placed on leave after the mayor was “made aware of new information”.

The investigation is expected to look into issues raised by the unions, including concerns about both Pistone’s and Doherty’s management style, interpersonal interactions, and external communications regarding police officers.

Barrett said the independent investigation will not look into the actions of Haverhill officers in the deadly arrest of a man in July.

Francis Gigliotti’s death was ruled a homicide, attributed to an abnormal heartbeat caused by cocaine and alcohol and efforts by police to restrain him. An investigation into that arrest is being handled by the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

“Our goal with this independent investigation is to ensure that the police force can conduct their jobs in an environment that protects both them and the public,” Barrett said in a statement.

Captain Wayne Tracy was named acting Chief of Police.

