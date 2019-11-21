Independent prosecutor named in case of beloved father of 3 who died after fight outside Quincy American Legion Post

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey has appointed an independent special assistant to prosecute the case of a beloved father of three who died outside an American Legion Post in Quincy earlier this year.

Attorney Daniel Bennett will prosecute the manslaughter indictment against Matthew Potter and the assault indictments against Steven Potter, which stem from a fight outside the Nickerson American Legion Post in January that claimed the life of 44-year-old of Chris McCallum, of Bridgewater, Morrissey announced Thursday.

“My purpose here is to remove any question or appearance of conflict while placing the case with a prosecutor of extensive experience and skill,” District Attorney Morrissey said.

Bennett will have full autonomy in the prosecution of the case, according to Morrissey.

Matthew and Steven Potter, the sons of a former Quincy police detective, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with McCallum’s death earlier this month.

Matthew Potter is charged with manslaughter and assault. Steven Potter is facing assault charges related to two other people who were involved in the fight but not to McCallum.

McCallum was found unconscious and bleeding on the ground outside the bar on Moon Island Road on Jan. 28. He passed away two days later.

The Potters were argumentative and acting aggressively before starting the fight with a member of the American Legion Post, court documents indicate.

When they were eventually thrown out of the facility, a scuffle is said to have broken out outside, involving the Potters, McCallum, and several others.

At one point during the fight, police say McCallum was punched, causing him to fall over and slam his head on the ground. He died two days later.

The state medical examiner’s office filed a death certificate in August, which indicated McCallum died from blunt force trauma and that his manner of death was a homicide.

McCallum was married with three sons.

Kathy McCallum claims her husband was sucker-punched in an attempt to break up the brawl.

The Potter brothers are due back in court at a later date.

