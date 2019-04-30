Indian Army mountaineering team shares photos of suspected Yeti footprints

(WHDH) — An Indian Army mountaineering expedition team claims to have found yeti footprints near their base camp earlier this month.

The Indian Army shared photos on Twitter allegedly showing evidence of the mythical beast.

The footprints, located near the Makalu Base Camp on April 9, measured 32 inches by 15 inches.

The Army noted the “elusive snowman” has been sighted at the Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

