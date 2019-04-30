Indian Army mountaineering team shares photos of suspected Yeti footprints

(WHDH) — An Indian Army mountaineering expedition team claims to have found yeti footprints near their base camp earlier this month.
The Indian Army shared photos on Twitter allegedly showing evidence of the mythical beast.
The footprints, located near the Makalu Base Camp on April 9, measured 32 inches by 15 inches.
The Army noted the “elusive snowman” has been sighted at the Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.
