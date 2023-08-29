TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A grand jury has handed down indictments for two women who authorities say ran a counterfeit coupon ring that netted $27,000 worth of stolen goods.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that Jacqueline White, 41, and Crystal Travis, 40, were indicted on multiple larceny-related charges following a months-long investigation by police in Hingham, Abington and the Coupon Information Center (CIC), a non-profit that focuses on fighting coupon fraud.

“The indictments allege that from March 10, 2023 through June 2, 2023, White and Travis entered numerous Stop and Shop grocery stores in Massachusetts, and used counterfeit coupons to steal approximately $26,547 of products,” the DA’s office stated in a news release. “The indictments further allege that White and Travis operated a complex scheme using social media sites and apps like Facebook and Dropbox to purchase counterfeit coupons.”

Authorities said the two women would allegedly commit thefts by passing counterfeit coupons on to unsuspecting cashiers, resulting in “steep discounts” that would, at times, completely undercut the retail value of some products.

In one example described by the DA’s office, on March 10, both women used a Stop and Shop Rewards Program card to buy 366 items worth a total of $1,658.28, but with the use of fraudulent coupons, the cost was reduced to $3.28.

“According to the investigation, White and Travis created high quality, counterfeit coupons that contained barcodes and graphic designs that mirrored legitimate third-party coupons,” the DA’s office stated.

After securing their goods, the two women would then allegedly go on to post photos of the products on Facebook and other social media sites, where they sold the items at discounted prices. Buyers would then meet them in Taunton and pay in cash, according to the release.

Authorities believe White and Travis ultimately purchased items at Stop and Shop stores in Quincy, Weymouth, Raynham, Plainville, Whitman, Abington, Pembroke, Norwell, Hingham, North Dartmouth, New Bedford, Sandwich, and Brockton, as well as stores in East Providence and Pawtucket, RI.

While the counterfeit ring was operating, officials say the two accumulated:

300 bottles of fabric freshener

56 bars of bath soap

188 bottles of fabric softener

226 bottles of laundry detergent

219 cans of air disinfectant

135 bottles of hand soap

22 skin care products

130 air fresheners

275 cases of anti-bacterial wipes

34 bottles of mouthwash

34 packages of paper towels

26 toothbrushes

21 tubes of hand cream

158 bottles of dish soap

According to the DA’s news release, it was on April 26 when the CIC reached out to White online and informed her that she had been identified as a person “associated with illegal counterfeit coupon activities and to cease activity.”

“White allegedly continued on with the activity,” the DA’s office said.

Officials say both suspects will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

