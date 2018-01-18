EPPING, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual assault and a charge of attempting to pour cleaner fluid into his victim’s mouth.

A grand jury indictment says the 47-year-old Epping man faces nine charges stemming from a series of sexual assaults in July 2017. The Portsmouth Herald reports the indictment says the suspect assaulted the victim while she slept, attempted to pour cleaner fluid in her mouth and threatened to kill the victim’s cat.

According to the indictment, further crimes occurred in Hampton when the man assaulted the victim inside a motor vehicle and used physical force to block her from accessing her cellphone.

The suspect is scheduled for arraignment in Superior Court in Rockingham on Feb. 2.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)