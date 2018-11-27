Indictments issued against 8 suspects in murder of man whose burned body was found in Hatfield

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hampshire Grand Jury has issued a total of 51 indictments against eight individuals for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man whose burned body was found dumped in a field in Hatfield earlier this year, officials said.

Mercedes Diaz-Wright, 22, Matthew Ross, 24, and Kimberly Perez, 26, were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the March 10 murder of 44-year-old Daniel Cruz. Two of the suspects remain at large, while three had already been in custody.

An argument and altercation at an apartment in the Meadowbrook Complex in Northampton resulted in Cruz being shot to death by Nerkin Omar Morales, 22, and Pedro J. Soto-Rodriguez, 21, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Morales and Soto-Rodriguez immediately involved several other individuals, including Diaz-Wright, Perez, and Ross, who then allegedly conspired and worked in concert to conceal the murder.

The group worked to clean blood from the crime scene, dispose of Morales’ clothing that he wore during the murder, hide the murder weapon, and conceal Cruz’s body until nightfall, officials said.

Cruz’s body was later taken to a field off Bridge Lane in Hatfield, where the group poured gasoline on his body and set it on fire, according to investigators.

A resident in the area called police after spotting the fire and a Hatfield officer found Cruz’s burning body and extinguished it.

A police investigation involving multiple agencies ensued and continued over the course of the last eight months.

Massachusetts State Police continue to lead an investigation into Cruz’s death.

Below is a full listing of the 51 indictments issued yesterday:

NERKIN OMAR MORALES: Murder, burning personal property, withhold evidence from criminal proceeding, conspiracy (two counts), improper disposition of a human body, intimidation of a witness, unlawful possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal, use of a firearm in a felony, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

PEDRO J. SOTO-RODRIGUEZ: Accessory after the fact, burning personal property, withhold evidence from criminal proceeding (two counts), conspiracy (two counts), improper disposition of a human body, and intimidation of a witness

MERCEDES N. DIAZ-WRIGHT: Accessory after the fact, burning personal property, withhold evidence from criminal proceeding (two counts), conspiracy (two counts), improper disposition of a human body, intimidation of a witness, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition without identification card, misleading a police officer, and subornation of perjury

ALONDRA E. GIL: Accessory after the fact, burning personal property, withhold evidence from criminal proceeding, conspiracy (two counts), and improper disposition of a human body

KIMBERLY A. PEREZ: Accessory after the fact, burning personal property, withhold evidence from criminal proceeding, conspiracy (two counts), and improper disposition of a human body

CHELSEA T. RODRIGUEZ: Accessory after the fact, burning personal property, withhold evidence from criminal proceeding (two counts), conspiracy (two counts), and improper disposition of a human body

MATTHEW M. ROSS: Accessory after the fact

JOSHUA T. EALY: Perjury

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)