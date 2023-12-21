A grand jury has handed down multiple indictments in the case of a shooting on Worcester State University’s campus that left a man dead and another paralyzed from the waist down.

Massachusetts State Police announced this week that Kevin Rodriguez, 18, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury on murder and firearms-related charges, months after the shooting death of Randy Armando Melendez Jr. of Southbridge.

Both Melendez and a 21-year-old man were shot the morning of Oct. 28 after authorities said a confrontation took place between two groups who were visiting the campus at the time.

State police said Rodriguez, a Lawrence resident, allegedly shot Melendez before fleeing to New York, where he was found and arrested in a Brooklyn apartment soon afterwards.

Indictments were were also handed down for Richard Nieves, 19, of Spencer, and Kenneth Doelter, 20, of Southbridge. Before shots were fired, authorities say the suspects allegedly robbed the 21-year-old man who survived the shooting, but was paralyzed from the waist down.

According to an MSP spokesperson, Nieves was alleged to have shot the victim and was indicted on charges that included:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work

Possession of a firearm not at home or work

Doelter was indicted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

State police also noted both the victims and defendants were not students at the university.

The arrests and indictments came following an investigation involving state police, the Worcester Police Department, WSU campus police, as well as the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.