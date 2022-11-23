NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following an investigation across parts of southern New Hampshire, an arrest has been made in Nashua after at least two shootings earlier in the day, one of which was fatal.

Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape around noon Wednesday, where state and local police could be seen investigating near Beard Street.

The arrest came after the office of Attorney General John Formella initially said officials were responding to the town of Lyndeborough Wednesday morning, north of Milford and Wilton. There, the AG’s office said two suspicious deaths had been reported in the area.

However, later in the day, the office found that only one person, an adult male, had died in a shooting incident in Lyndeborough, despite initial reports. A second shooting victim, who received medical attention and was still alive, according to the AG’s office, had been wounded further south, in the town of Brookline, NH.

Details on the Brookline shooting, believed to have occurred in the area of Route 13, have been sparse, but authorities believe both that and the shooting death in Lyndeborough were connected.

It was around 12:15 p.m. when authorities located and arrested a person wanted in connection with the shootings in Nashua. According to an update from the DA’s office, the person was arrested without incident, following a multi-town search conducted throughout the morning. Police said the suspect is at police headquarters, and quickly sealed off the street to search for the possibility of a murder weapon.

People who live and work around the area of the arrest said what they witnessed Wednesday afternoon was like a scene out of a movies.

“We simply saw a bunch of vehicles pulling into the street,” Mark Pearlman, a concerned resident, said. “And some pretty heavy duty, I mean guns being pulled out of the trunks.”

“They were just walking down the street and, their rifles by their sides, pointed at the ground,” another concerned resident, John Koutsos, said. “And just walking in that direction toward where it’s taped off.”

No one was hurt in Nashua, and police said the public was not in any danger. Both shootings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)