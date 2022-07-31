A person pulled from the water at an Ipswich beach Sunday evening has died, according to officials.

The Ipswich Police and Fire departments were originally called to Pavilion Beach just after 5:15 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

Officials said a retired Ipswich firefighter and an off-duty Somerville firefighter were able to pull an individual from the water there and provide aid.

The victim was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to a press release.

The incident is now under investigation by both Ipswich Police and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.