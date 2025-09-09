NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood police receieved multiple reports of possible gunfire just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Callers reported the shooting was heard in the area of Norwest Drive.

Officers next received a call from a victim, who stated they were located near Prospect Street.

“Offices, along with [the Norwood Fire Department], quickly responded to the scene,” police said in a statement. “The victim was transported to a Boston trauma center for treatment.”

Police said their investigation revealed the crime took place at the intersection of Irving and Blossom streets.

Officials said there is “no indication that there is an ongoing threat to the public”.

Anyone with information or video footage is encouraged to contact Norwood police at 781-856-6140.

