Indoor college basketball game in TN delayed due to weather

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WHDH) — An indoor college basketball game was delayed due to weather in Tennesse.

Tennesse, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and other states in central US, experienced extreme weather this weekend.

Murray State University basketball was playing in Clarksville, TN when rain from the storm burst through the roof of the arena.

Murray State wrote on Facebook, “The Murray State/Austin Peay game is currently delayed after rain from the storm burst through the roof of the Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee. We are waiting to find out if the game will continue. The Racers are leading 62-53 with 5:49 remaining.”

