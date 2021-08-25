REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The impending mask mandate for Massachusetts public schools will also affect high school sports playing or practicing indoors, Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association officials said.

The mandate will apply to indoor sports until Oct. 1, affecting gymnastics and volleyball matches. But it also affects students playing early fall sports that practice or work out indoors, including football, cross country, soccer, cheerleading, gymnastics, and golf.

MIAA spokeswoman Tara Bennett said schools and athletic departments will work to make sure athletes are comfortable.

“[Athletes will have] frequent water breaks, they’ll have masks breaks, things along that line,” Bennett said.

Indoor athletes will be able to ditch the masks come Oct. 1 if at least 80 percent of students and staff have at their school been vaccinated against COVID-19.

