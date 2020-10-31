Indoor hockey rinks allowed to reopen in NH with some new requirements

New Hampshire allowed indoor hockey rinks to reopen their doors on Friday as long as they abide by some new protocol.

The hockey rinks were ordered closed for a two week period to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Those in charge of the rinks now have to have all players and coaches tested for the virus, mandate face coverings for spectators and have hand sanitizer readily available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)