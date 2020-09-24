Indoor visitations at Mass. nursing homes can resume on Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced new guidelines that allow for indoor visitation to resume at nursing and rest homes, as well as changes that expand visitation options at assisted living residences in Massachusetts.

The new guidance “balances the important role visitation plays in supporting resident emotional health and quality of life, while ensuring necessary infection control measures are in place,” according to the Department of Public Health and Executive Office of Elder Affairs.

Nursing homes and rest homes may resume in-person visits as long as appropriate infection control and safety measures are in place, including:

Indoor visits should occur within a designated visitation space that is close to the entrance of the facility and allows for social distancing

The visitor must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature checked

Residents, staff, and visitors must wear a mask or face covering for the duration of the visit

The visitor must remain at least 6 feet away from the resident for the majority of the visit

If desired by both parties, there may be physical contact between the resident and visitor so long as precautionary measures are followed such as hand sanitation before and after contact

A schedule is implemented for frequent disinfection of the designated visitation space

The unit, floor, or care area where the resident lives must not have any COVID-19 cases in residents or staff in the past 14 days and the facility is not experiencing a staffing shortage that requires a contingency staffing plan

Assisted living residences may now also resume indoor visitation in a designated shared space such as a waiting room near the entrance of the residence.

In March, the state restricted visitation at nursing homes, rest homes, and assisted living residences to protect residents and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In June, outdoor visitations were allowed.

The updated guidelines take effect on Friday, Sept. 25.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)