Industrial oven to blame for 5-alarm blaze that ripped through Clinton factory

CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An industrial oven is to blame for five-alarm blaze that ripped through a factory in Clinton on Monday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out in an old converted mill building that now houses several commercial tenants on Main Street around 5:15 a.m., according to Clinton Fire Chief Michael P. Lutes and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The fire originated in heavy timbers between the first floor and the basement. The cause was said to be an industrial oven used for coating auto parts.

A HAZMAT crew responded to assess containers of chemicals that are used in the building.

The fire has since been deemed accidental in nature.

