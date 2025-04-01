BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) says around 35,000 customers didn’t get their monthly bills when off-peak rates took effect in November.

When National Grid realized the mistake, some customers received several bills at once and some haven’t received any at all.

Now, the state says National Grid can only collect payments for the last 60 days.

For those who received bills covering more than 60 days, the amount over that time period will be waived or refunded.

In a letter to National Grid, DPU officials wrote, “The company’s failure to proactively acknowledge the billing issue and work constructively with the Department to craft an appropriate solution is inexcusable.”

National Grid responded, saying in part, “we recognize the impact delayed bills may have on household budgets, particularly during the winter season, and we are fully cooperating with the DPU’s order.”

