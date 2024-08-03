PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-month-old child was among the three people evaluated for burn injuries after a fryer shot out hot cooking oil at a Market Basket in Plymouth on Thursday evening, officials said.

Emergency crew responding to a call for burn injuries at the Commerce Way grocery store around 6:45 p.m. found cooking oil on the ceiling of the kitchen and grease splatter about 15 feet away from the fryer, according to fire officials.

A 79-year-old man suffered severe burns and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital Sumner Redstone Burn Center, a 31-year-old man who worked at the store and an 11-month-old child were taken to South Shore Hospital.

OSHA also responded to the scene.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department and OSHA.

