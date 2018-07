BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle crashed into a three-family home Tuesday in Brockton, injuring an infant and child, according to fire officials.

Officials responded to 7 Annis Ct. about 4:05 p.m. where a vehicle jumped the wall and hit a three-family home.

There were minor injuries to four people, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

Brockton firefighters are on scene at 7 Annis Court with a motor vehicle that jumped the wall and hit a three family home. Minor injuries. @MayorBillCarp @Brockton_EMA @MassDFS pic.twitter.com/dFUNeHb0Mg — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) July 24, 2018

