Infant dies after being found unconscious at Dover, NH day care

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Dover, New Hampshire say an infant child has died after being rushed to a hospital Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to Honey Hill Child Care Center just before 2 p.m. for a report of an infant child that was not breathing.

That child was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation. No other information has been provided.

