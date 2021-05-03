OCEAN CITY, Md. (WHDH) — A good Samaritan jumped into a bay to save an infant who had been ejected from a car during a crash in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday afternoon.

A vehicle crashed on the Route 90 bridge around 2:45 p.m., leaving it teetering over the guardrail.

A baby was ejected from the car and landed in the Assawoman Bay, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

A good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay to rescue the infant.

The baby was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital and seven other people were transported by ground to various hospitals, fire officials said.

Their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

