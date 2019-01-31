(WHDH) — A voluntary recall of infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar has been expanded.

Tris Pharma, Inc. has added three more lots to the initial recall of Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, which was packaged in 0.5-ounce and 1-ounce bottles.

Some units from the lots have been found with an ibuprofen concentration that is 10 percent higher than the specified limit.

The company says they have not received any reports of serious adverse events in relation to this recall.

Retailers are urged to stop distributing the affected products.

Consumers with questions can call Tris customer service at 732-940-0358.

